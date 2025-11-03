Vention Unveils AI-Powered Industrial Automation Breakthroughs at Demo Day 2025

Vention’s Demo Day 2025 was held virtually this past Wednesday and presented updates to its industrial automation platform, highlighting integration of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the design programming simulation and deployment processes.

A key feature that was introduced is Zero Shot Automation, which aims to reduce or eliminate the trial-and-error cycle typical and automation projects this approach integrates hardware and software development in a single platform, allowing users to design machines, simulate their operation with physics-based modeling and deploy them with minimal iterative testing.

The platform includes Vention Projects, a collaborative tool to define project scope and requirements through structured steps. It provides a centralized repository for project documents and components, including 3D visualizations users can import facility floor plans to place and adjust their machine designs with the actual workspace.

READ MORE: Making Automation More Acessible and Efficient with an AI-Enabled Control Platform

Smart Tools, Fast Workflows

MachineBuilder in Vention’s CAD-like design environment received updates to simplify the interface and improve workflow. It incorporates AI-assisted design features that suggest parts and automate component connections. The component library ensures compatibility across parts and updates the bill of materials and pricing in real-time as designs evolve.

Programming is supported by MachineLogic, which offers visual programming with a drag-and-drop interface alongside the option to insert Python code for advanced customization. An AI Co-Pilot tool assists by generating code snippets based on design elements aiming to speed up development workflows.

Simulation Checker supports validating designs in a physics accurate virtual environment before hardware deployment this capability allows users to test motion collisions and timing and simulation reducing the risk of errors during physical implementation.

Several customer implementations were highlighted, including a space solar power company that automated production with robotics, addressing challenges and scaling manufacturing and workflow simulation; a plumbing products manufacturer demonstrated fully automated packaging processes from raw materials through final packaging and labeling, noting improved collaboration and project clarity through Vention’s platform; and a woodworking company introduced a sanding robot solution to reduce manual labor time and improve consistency of finished products.

The event also introduced turnkey automation solutions like Click-and Customize machine tending and welding bases for quicker deployment, as well as the Rapid Series Palletizer with safety enhancements and remote monitoring features, including video recording for troubleshooting

AI Operator and NVIDIA Collaboration

Another development is the AI Operator, a robotics controller utilizing NVIDIA GPUs to run AI models on the factory floor for perception motion planning and collision avoidance. This system adapts to varied environments and product variations without requiring complex programming to enable more flexible automation.

NVIDIA representatives discussed collaboration with Vention on integrating accelerated AI computing and synthetic data simulation to support these robotic applications in industrial contexts.